In Memory of Mrs. Eddie Lou Holcomb Morris Who departed this life one year ago on September 13, 2019. The day you left me I will never forget. Now the days seem long and the birds sing less. But I will always love and cherish you tho God knows best. Sleep in peace sweet angel and take your rest. February 28, 1928 - September 13, 2019. Miss you dearly, your son Mr. Ronald L. Morris.
Morris, Eddie
