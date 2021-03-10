MORRIS, Curtis Richard (Dick)



Curtis Richard Morris (Dick) passed away February 25, 2021 after a 14-year adventure with Alzheimer's. He was born in Thomason, GA and resided in in Atlanta for 75 years. Dick was a WWII veteran serving in the Army Air Corp in Germany wiring Hitler's residence at Eagles Nest for the Allies. He returned and attended Georgia Tech earning a BIE in 1952.



Immediately beginning his forty-year career at Lockheed-Martin Company. Dick was an active member of Peachtree Road Methodist Church and New Coventry Sunday-School Class for almost 70 years. Surviving Dick are daughters Minka (Lamar Davis) of Chamblee, Cheryl (Max Lenker), and Merrilee of Inlet Beach, FL, 4 grandchildren Bobby Davis, Atlanta, Ray Davis (Julie Davis), Buford, Jackson Lenker, Lake Tahoe, CA, McKinley Lenker, Crested Butte, CO and 2 great-grandchildren Ivie and Hunter Davis. A graveside Memorial and Celebration of his 94th birthday will be held at Arlington Memorial Cemetery, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 on April 15, 2021, at 11:00 am. Please no flowers.



