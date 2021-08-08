ajc logo
MORRIS, Carolyn

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Rev. Carolyn Morris will be held at Oconee Street United Methodist Church on Sunday, August 15 at 2:00 PM.

Rev. Morris, who passed away on November 6, 2020, was an Atlanta native and a retired District Superintendent for the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church. Oconee Street UMC is at 595 Oconee Street, Athens, GA. All are welcome.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

