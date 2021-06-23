MORRIS, Bobby Gene



Bobby Gene Morris, 91 of Avondale Estates, GA, passed away June 18th, 2021 after spending his final day visiting with his wife and all three of his children. He is survived by Jacqueline Garton Morris his wife of 68 years, his sons Matt and Danny and their wives Karen and Barbara, his daughter Marigene Mason as well as five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



Bobby was born on December 7, 1929 in Burkburnett TX. A proud member of the Citizens Band of Potawatomi Indians in Oklahoma. He grew up in Stroud, OK. He excelled at football and track at Stroud High School. After graduating Stroud High School, Bobby joined the Army where he continued to play football. After his enlistment ended he accepted a football scholarship to the University of Georgia. At Georgia he played football from 1949-1951, served in the Air Force ROTC, graduated with a degree in Business in three years, and most importantly met his wife Jackie.



Bobby married Jacqueline Garton on August 23, 1952 and they have been happily married for 68 years. Bobby and Jackie raised their three children in Avondale Estates, GA. During this time Bobby continued to serve in the US Air Force as a reserve and active duty officer eventually attaining the rank of Colonel. His primary employment was as an Executive Officer in various capacities at C and S Bank. He worked at C and S until his retirement in 1975.



Bobby possessed an unforgettable, energetic, and caring personality. He most enjoyed spending time with his family and friends but also loved dogs, his yard, books, movies, the beach, and watching sports, and attending Georgia Football Games.



A Memorial service with a disposition of ashes will take place at Holy Trinity Church in Decatur at a date and time yet to be determined.



In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be made to Holy Trinity Church, 515 East Ponce De Leon Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030, the American Heart Association, or the American Diabetes Association.



