Oct 4, 2023

MORRIS, Betty

Age 90, of Decatur, GA, passed September 28, 2023. Services pending. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur, GA.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

