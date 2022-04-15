Morley, Frank

ajc logo
MORLEY III, Frank H.

Frank H. Morley, III, 69, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Piedmont Macon Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those that wish may make donations in Frank's memory to the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia, 845 W Ridge Road, Gainesville, Georgia 30501;

https://humanesocietyofnortheastgeorgia.org/tribute-gifts/.

Frank was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Frank H., Jr. and Anna E. Morley; and was preceded in death by his sister, Helen E. May. He is survived by his sisters; Barbara M. Pirkle and Pat West; nieces and nephews, Traci West and Larry West, Anna Silvestri, Emily Toledo, Katelyn Johnston, and Malcolm Cartwright; and former wife, Gail Morley.

Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of arrangements;

Funeral Home Information

Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery

3969 Mercer University Drive

Macon, GA

31204

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/macon-ga/macon-memorial-park-funeral-home/7134?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

