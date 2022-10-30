MORLEY, Elizabeth "Libby"



On October 21, 2022, the world lost a beautiful soul, Caroline Elizabeth "Libby" Morley. She always brought a smile to all who knew her. She was an accomplished artist and professional businessperson. Libby was born on June 6, 1953 in Laurel, Mississippi. She is preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Farmer Hitt; her father, Talmage Dan Hitt; her brother, Talmage Dan Hitt Jr.; she is survived by her husband, Richard P. Morley Sr.; her sons, Richard Parker Morley and John Chandler Morley; Parker's wife, Annie; and grandchildren, Lydia and Adeline.



Libby was a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a BA in Art. She was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. She utilized her creativity and spirited "I can do it" attitude throughout her career and personal life. After graduation, Libby worked as the Art Director of Roadways of Mississippi, a publication of the State's Transportation Department and later with the Mississippi Department of Economics. In 1986, she relocated to Atlanta, where she began a long career at the renowned AmericasMart in the Tradeshow Division. During this time, she helped create the LightFair Trade Show and was responsible for its development into the largest and most successful show of its kind. After retiring from LightFair, Libby devoted her time and energy to her first love as a watercolor artist. Her incredible artwork has been shared and appreciated both nationally and internationally.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Northside Chapel Funeral Services, 12050 Crabapple Rd., Roswell, Georgia. The viewing and gathering of friends will begin at 1 PM and the memorial service will be at 2 PM. Immediately after the services, a reception will be held at the Morley Home.



In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations to "Angels Among Us Pet Rescue" at P.O. Box 821, Alpharetta, Georgia.



As we journey through life, smile as you think of our Life with Libby!



