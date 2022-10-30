ajc logo
X

Morley, Elizabeth

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MORLEY, Elizabeth "Libby"

On October 21, 2022, the world lost a beautiful soul, Caroline Elizabeth "Libby" Morley. She always brought a smile to all who knew her. She was an accomplished artist and professional businessperson. Libby was born on June 6, 1953 in Laurel, Mississippi. She is preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Farmer Hitt; her father, Talmage Dan Hitt; her brother, Talmage Dan Hitt Jr.; she is survived by her husband, Richard P. Morley Sr.; her sons, Richard Parker Morley and John Chandler Morley; Parker's wife, Annie; and grandchildren, Lydia and Adeline.

Libby was a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a BA in Art. She was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. She utilized her creativity and spirited "I can do it" attitude throughout her career and personal life. After graduation, Libby worked as the Art Director of Roadways of Mississippi, a publication of the State's Transportation Department and later with the Mississippi Department of Economics. In 1986, she relocated to Atlanta, where she began a long career at the renowned AmericasMart in the Tradeshow Division. During this time, she helped create the LightFair Trade Show and was responsible for its development into the largest and most successful show of its kind. After retiring from LightFair, Libby devoted her time and energy to her first love as a watercolor artist. Her incredible artwork has been shared and appreciated both nationally and internationally.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Northside Chapel Funeral Services, 12050 Crabapple Rd., Roswell, Georgia. The viewing and gathering of friends will begin at 1 PM and the memorial service will be at 2 PM. Immediately after the services, a reception will be held at the Morley Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations to "Angels Among Us Pet Rescue" at P.O. Box 821, Alpharetta, Georgia.

As we journey through life, smile as you think of our Life with Libby!




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

12050 Crabapple Road

Roswell, GA

30075

https://www.northsidechapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Florida can’t exploit cracks in Georgia’s defense, but Tennessee can4h ago

Credit: Paul Sancya

Michigan State players rough up Michigan players in tunnel
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

No. 1 Georgia honors Vince Dooley with hard-fought win over Florida
7h ago

Credit: David J. Phillip

Astros' Maldonado forced to change bats from outdated model
42m ago

Credit: David J. Phillip

Astros' Maldonado forced to change bats from outdated model
42m ago

Credit: Steve Swisher/NBC

UGA trio wins $375,000 in ‘Capital One College Bowl’
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Coachman, Clarence
2h ago
Copeland, Virginia
2h ago
Hargray, Clarraine
2h ago
Featured

Georgia-Florida: TV, online, radio information
19h ago
Mike Luckovich cartoon tribute to Coach Vince Dooley: RIP to one great Dawg
Complete coverage: Life and legacy of Vince Dooley
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top