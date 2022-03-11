MORIN, Paul



Paul Morin, 87, of Fayetteville, passed away Sunday, March 6. He retired from Delta Airlines after working there for 30 years. He is survived by his wife Patricia; daughter, Linda, her husband, Jim, and their daughter, Beth. Services will be held at 11:30 AM Monday, March 14, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Fayetteville, GA. The family will receive visitors from 10:30 to 11:30. Interment to follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park in McDonough, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's name to Birthright of Atlanta.



Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com.

