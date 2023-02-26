MORIE, Michael



On February 15, 2023, our son and brother, Michael, left the bounds of earth and walked peacefully into the arms of Jesus Christ. At the time of his passing, he was at home and surrounded by those who loved him most.



Michael was born on June 28, 1981, in Atlanta, Georgia, to his parents, Bill and Andrea Morie. Michael was blessed to have both Bill and Andrea by his side throughout his entire life. Bill taught Michael to enjoy the games of baseball, basketball, and football. Andrea was his constant protector and warm-hearted caregiver – and Michael often referred to her as his "lifesaver."



Michael was very proud of his family, indeed. He especially relished his role as "Big Brother" to his younger sibling, Matthew. The two boys delighted in each other's company and accomplishments, rooting for each other and celebrating every achievement with heartful love and joy. Their constant advocacy and vigilant protection of each other brought happy tears to their family's eyes.



The Morie family will always have a special place in our hearts for the Love and Devotion given to Michael from Greg McGill and Family.



Michael's achievements were many and impressive. He graduated from Sprayberry High School in Marietta, GA. He enjoyed his work at Publix grocery store (where he worked for seven years), and at Johnson's Ferry Baptist Church (where he worked for eight years). Michael enjoyed all types of music (but especially country western songs), all forms of exercising, dancing, and traveling. Every year, he looked forward to visiting new major league baseball stadiums with his father. Michael participated in many activities provided by the Marcus Jewish Community Center. Through his work and activities, Michael developed many lasting friendships, who will miss his warm conversation, his sense of humor, and welcoming demeanor.



Michael loved sports. He was the "World's Biggest Fan" of the Atlanta Braves. He joyfully followed the successes of the Braves, and true happiness was attending a Braves game. Michael especially enjoyed the Braves' World Series Championship run in 2021. He also followed the University of Georgia football team and the Atlanta Falcons. He was very dedicated to his "Special Friends" bowling league, in which Michael participated every Wednesday night for twenty-eight years. He always looked forward to getting together with his friends at the bowling alley, where they would compete and laugh together.



Michael had a wonderful, vibrant life with his family and friends. He will be loved and missed forever by those who were blessed to know him.



A Funeral Service honoring Michael's life will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM, at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in Marietta, Georgia. A Private Interment will be held thereafter. Condolences and fond memories may be sent or viewed at the website of H.M. Patterson & Son (www.hmpattersonArlington.com).



Donations in Michael's memory may be made to Tunnel to Tower Foundation (t2t.org), or to the Golden Retriever Rescue of Atlanta (https://grra.com/).

