MORI, Jean Albert



Jean Albert Mori of Atlanta, GA passed away on December 1, 2020 at home with his family after a brief cancer illness. A devoted father, grandfather, friend and an active business and community leader, Jean was admired and loved for his warmth, caring spirit and deep faith.



Born December 6, 1936 in Jackson, MS, he was the son of the late George Mori (of Frankfurt, Germany) and the late Katherine Schaaf Mori (of New Orleans, LA). Jean loved growing up in Jackson where he graduated from Central High School in 1954 and was active in sports and student government. Mississippi connections meant the world to him over the years.



Jean attended Georgia Institute of Technology and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1958. He was a member and president of Phi Delta Theta fraternity at Georgia Tech and enjoyed a lifelong association with his chapter.



Jean married Betty Nunn in Perry, GA on June 14,1958. The couple resided in Texas and California while Jean served as an officer in the Air Force for three years. In 1963, Jean earned his MBA from Emory University, graduating first in his class. After working for two years at Exxon Corporation, Jean joined several Tech graduates in building one of the first computer systems consulting and software companies, Management Science America (MSA). He was Executive Vice President at MSA and served on its board until 1971. The same year, he and Betty founded Mori Luggage & Gifts, a retail specialty business based in Atlanta. The company grew to 32 stores in 6 southern states employing more than 200 people through its 46 years of operation. Jean was an inspirational leader and was liked and respected by all. He took sincere interest in employees, highly valued their service, and honored their anniversaries with the company on an annual basis. Jean took great pleasure in working in the business with his daughter, Liz, for several years and with his son, John, for 28 years.



Jean enjoyed building relationships with many friends and colleagues through his work as president of the National Luggage Dealers Association and Atlanta Kiwanis Club. Jean was devoted to his church and served as chair of church councils at several Lutheran churches through the years, most recently at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. Jean also served on the boards of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, Atlantic Southeast Airlines, Boys and Girls Clubs of Atlanta, and Day 1 Alliance for Christian Media. Jean was honored as Small



Business Person of the Year in 1987 by the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce. In 1995, he received an honorary doctoral degree from Newberry College, as well as the Emory University Goizueta Business School Distinguished Achievement Award. In 1996, he received the Georgia Tech College of Engineering Distinguished Achievement Award, and in 2008 he was inducted into the Engineering Hall of Fame at Georgia Tech. Jean received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Travel Goods Association in 2014. He immensely enjoyed his recent service on the Carter Center Board of Councilors.



Jean was a loyal supporter of his children's interests and relished his time serving as the "Voice of the Spartans" announcing play-by-play action at North Springs High School football games. Jean was an active member of Cherokee Town & Country Club where he enjoyed the collegiality of his regular golf group. A trip to Scotland with his two sons was a highlight of his golf experiences.



Jean had a gift for showing interest and friendliness to all whom he met. Affable and welcoming, he loved making meaningful connections with people. He was known for frequently writing personal notes to congratulate others on their achievements or to console those who suffered loss. His sense of humor was ever-present, and he was quick to use his wit to make others smile.



Jean and Betty shared a love of travel and enjoyed many trips including summer visits to Chautauqua Institution. He cherished time spent with family, especially at Lake Burton. A seat on PaPa's lap in the driver's seat of the boat was the most coveted spot by his eight grandchildren. Jean was an avid fan on the sidelines of his grandchildren's many sporting, musical and arts endeavors, and he took care to nurture the uniqueness of each child.



Jean is survived by his wife, Betty, his three children, Liz Mori Lauer (Peter), John Mori (Anne), and George Mori (Katie) and eight grandchildren, Katherine, Austin and Sam Lauer, Rankin and John Mori and Elizabeth, George and Cannon Mori. Jean is also survived by his brother George Mori (Brigitte) of Jackson, MS, brother-in-law Sam Nunn (Colleen), and beloved nieces and nephews, Karen Mori Bonner, Mark Mori, Michelle Nunn and Brian Nunn.



A virtual service celebrating Jean's life is planned for December 12, 2020 at 11:00 am. Friends and family may join the service at https://www.redeemer.org/worship/worship-online/



Contributions in Jean's memory may be made to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 731 Peachtree St. Atlanta, GA 30308. www.redeemer.org or to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, 1575 NE Expressway, Atlanta, GA 30329. www.choa.org





