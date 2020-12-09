Mori, Betty Nunn

MORI (NUNN), Betty Elizabeth



Betty Nunn Mori of Atlanta, GA, age 84, passed away December 4, 2020, at home of natural causes. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Betty was a positive, loving and wise presence for her family and many friends.



Born on October 28, 1936, and raised in Perry, GA, Betty was the daughter of the late Samuel Augustus Nunn and the late Elizabeth Cannon Nunn. Betty attended Perry High School, where she enjoyed academics, cheerleading and other activities. Betty credited the Perry schools for her lifelong love of reading and learning and the Perry Methodist Church for her spiritual foundation. Betty's upbringing in the close-knit Perry community shaped her values and relationships throughout her life. In her youth, she cherished Sunday afternoon drives to the family farm with her father, Sam, and growing up close to her cousins in Perry and in Cordele, GA.



Betty attended Wesleyan College for two years and then Emory University, where she graduated in 1958 with a BA in English and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Betty cultivated dear friendships in her college years and actively supported both schools throughout her life. After graduation, she married Jean Mori on June 14, 1958, and they had a wonderful, 62-year marriage and true partnership.



Betty taught school for several years and then focused her energy on raising her three children, Liz, John and George. In 1971, she and Jean co-founded Mori Luggage & Gifts in Atlanta. Betty was an integral part of the company's leadership, serving as vice president and merchandise buyer until her retirement in 2007. Working together as a team, Betty and Jean were instrumental in creating a supportive, enjoyable culture for the family business. Through her work in the gifts industry and with the National Luggage Dealers Association, Betty forged lasting professional and personal relationships throughout the country.



Betty was a leader in civic and community affairs throughout her life. From 1990 until her death, she was a trustee of Wesleyan College, where she chaired several committees and served on a presidential search committee. In 2008, Betty was awarded the Wesleyan Distinguished Alumna Award by the Wesleyan Alumni Association. As the representative for Georgia's 5th District on the State Board of Technical and Adult Education from 1990-1996, Betty took great fulfillment from her work on policy for the state's technical schools, as well as the state's adult literacy program and the Quick Start program for economic development.



Betty also served on the boards of the Georgia Conservancy, the Ethics Board of Emory University, the Kessler Reformation Collection at Pitts Theology Library of Emory University, and the Emory Board of Visitors. Betty was a long-time member of ARCS Atlanta and Northwood Garden Club and an active volunteer in the Lutheran Church and Fulton County Public Schools. Betty and Jean received several awards from Day 1 Alliance for Christian Media and from Lutheran Services of Georgia.



With her sparkling, blue eyes and contagious laugh, Betty was admired for her friendliness, quick wit and sense of humor. She was a lively conversationalist and a spirited presence at any social gathering. Betty had an extraordinary memory for people, places and events. In her role as unofficial family historian, Betty told entertaining stories that will be passed down for generations. She had a gift for nurturing connections with family and friends and especially enjoyed the bi-annual Vinson family reunions.



Betty had many talents. She avidly pursued her passions for reading and intellectual curiosity and treasured her book group community for over 40 years. Betty was a generous hostess, extending warmth and hospitality to everyone. She greatly enjoyed cooking, knitting, puzzles and bridge and was talented at all of these endeavors. Most of all, Betty was a stalwart and loving partner to Jean and a devoted mother. She delighted in every interaction with her eight grandchildren and always had a funny joke or story to share with them.



Betty is predeceased by her husband, Jean Mori, who died December 1, 2020, her beloved first cousins: Henry S. Jennings, Joe Cannon Jennings, Robert Mansfield Jennings and Nancy Cannon Boyles. She is survived by her children, Liz Mori Lauer (Peter), John Mori (Anne), and George Mori (Katie) and eight grandchildren Katherine, Austin and Sam Lauer, Rankin and John Mori and Elizabeth, George and Cannon Mori. Betty is also survived by her brother, Sam Nunn (Colleen), and brother-in-law, George Mori (Brigitte), of Jackson, MS, and beloved nieces and nephews, Michelle Nunn, Brian Nunn, Karen Mori Bonner, and Mark Mori.



A virtual service celebrating the lives of Betty and Jean is planned for December 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family may join the service at https://www.redeemer.org/worship/worship-online/



Contributions in Betty's memory may be made to Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Rd., Macon, GA 31210, www.wesleyancollege.edu/ or Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 731 Peachtree St. Atlanta, GA 30308, www.redeemer.org



