MORGAN, Venus Age 51, of Decatur, passed October 7, 2020. Service October 15, 4 PM at Divine Mortuary Services, Lithonia, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Divine Mortuary Services, LLC - LITHONIA
5620 Hillandale Drive
Credit: File
MORGAN, Venus Age 51, of Decatur, passed October 7, 2020. Service October 15, 4 PM at Divine Mortuary Services, Lithonia, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Divine Mortuary Services, LLC - LITHONIA
5620 Hillandale Drive