MORGAN, Selene Main



Barely three months ago, Selene Morgan, 77, was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. Though hopeful throughout, sadly she could not surmount the disease and died in the early morning, June 9, 2022 at Emory University Hospital. Her husband, Don, and son, Alex, were with her when she took her last difficult breath.



Selene—whip smart, beautiful and caring—leaves many enduring legacies. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. A seriously talented creative, she had both a successful interior design business, Selene M. Morgan Design, and later, an art gallery, Selene M. Morgan Fine Art. Since retiring, she often told people that her post-retirement job was "Friends and Family," all of whom she truly lavished with attention. Most recently, on March 4, she was glowing and happy as she and Don hosted their 50th wedding anniversary party, shared with their many friends.



Selene and Don were introduced on a blind date in the late 1960s while she was working at Robinson-Humphrey, where she started their graphics department for producing Research Department brochures. After they married on March 4, 1972, they honeymooned in Aspen. They returned almost every year to celebrate their anniversary, allowing Selene to become a good skier—and where 30 years later, they bought a house which Selene renovated and decorated in her own inimitable fashion.



In decorating the many homes she renovated in Atlanta, Aspen, and Beaufort, South Carolina—her passion for art and design was evident in every color, fabric, finish, texture, and detail.



Her trademark deep auburn hair was just one of her distinctive features. She was fiercely fashionable, comfortably and effortlessly elegant. As a friend described her, "She was regal in the best sense, never imperious, but inspiring admiration in spite of her modesty." Many were in awe of her; some even found her a bit mysterious. She was very quiet about her many talents, but not at all reserved about her political passions: women's rights and the environment, in particular.



Selene Alece Main, was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on January 8, 1945. She was the oldest of four children of Robert Lee Main, a Methodist minister, and Marian Key Main, a teacher and homemaker. She was named for her grandfather, Alexander "Alec" (Alece) S. Key, and Selene McCall, her father's mentor. She was proud of her parents—her dad's intellect and their family's ability to overcome early struggles. She attended elementary school in Oklahoma where she participated in track-and-field sports and Girl Scouts and, later, at Classen High School in Oklahoma City where she was president of the pep club and the editor of the school annual. Not surprisingly, she was active in the Methodist Youth Fellowship and stayed in touch with some of her MYF friends over the years.



As was the case with Methodist pastors, Selene's father was moved around a good bit, mostly in Oklahoma. Following in her dad's footsteps, she attended his alma mater, Emory University, from 1963-1966 and was on the Dean's List and a member of the Golden Key Honor Society. Later on, she discovered her talents were more creative in nature and went back to school at Georgia State University, graduating cum laude in 1977 with a degree in Interior Design.



In addition to her own art and design businesses, Selene was a great design partner with Don as he acquired and rehabbed various properties including some marina buildings. She loved boats, too, and added her aesthetic vision to those marina projects as well as to their houseboat on Lake Lanier in the 1980s. Selene loved to travel and particularly loved London where she did much of her art gallery buying.



In addition to her other successes and accomplishments, Selene often said she was most proud of her long and happy marriage, their son Alex, and her creative careers. She was a voracious reader and a huge fan of the Outlander books and TV show. Not long before dying she mentioned that she would have to finish Outlander "in Heaven."



Selene is survived by her devoted husband, Donald Hobbs Morgan; their son, Alexander Ross Morgan; his wife, Rubina C. Morgan; and their daughter, Kira Devi Morgan—all of Atlanta. She is also survived by her sisters, Becky Main Teegarden (John), of Edmond, Oklahoma; Rhonda Main of Cowles, New Mexico; and brother, Nathan Main, of Albuquerque, New Mexico. She will be missed by her nieces and a nephew: Erin Teegarden Goss, John Robert Teegarden, Rebekah Main Davidson, Elizabeth Geister Tomayko, and Cristina Geister Shirk as well as many cousins. She will also be missed by her brother-in-law, Samuel R. Morgan (Carol) of Portsmouth, Virginia, her niece, Sabrina Morgan Olglesbee, and especially her three-year-old poodle-golden-Cavalier mix, Rufus.



A life celebration service will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, June 25 at Trees Atlanta, 225 Chester Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Her ashes will be interred at Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta in a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family knows Selene would appreciate a donation to Trees Atlanta, treesatlanta.org. But, knowing Selene, she would also support following your heart with a donation to any organization you choose.



