Morgan, Rosalie

Memorial Services for Ms. Rosalie C. Morgan will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM, in the First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville. Ms. Morgan passed away Friday, February 03, 2023 at Treutlen Health/Rehab in Soperton, GA, and will be laid to rest beside her husband at a later date.



Ms. Morgan, age 82, was the daughter of the late Reverend Doctor H. C. Carson and Catherine Beswarick Carson. She was born on June 26, 1940, in Homewood, PA; was a graduate of Carrick High School and received her Education Specialist Degree from Georgia Southern College in Statesboro. After her marriage to John T. Morgan, III in 1977, she began her teaching career at Treutlen Elementary School, until moving in 1983 and retired from teaching in 2001 from the Cobb County School System. She had been a resident of Treutlen, Cobb and Douglas counties for the past 46 years. Ms. Morgan loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with the rest of her family. She also loved reading, her church, the First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Her fondest memories were meeting President Eisenhower when she was 17 for winning the National Essay Contest and also working for the children's television show "Mr. Rogers Neighborhood". Her husband, John T. Morgan, III; two brothers, Richard C. Carson and Harry Carson; and sister, Catherine Ann "Patty" Carson, all preceded her in death.



Survivors include her son, Joey C. (Tina) Moran of Douglasville; two daughters, Cathy M. Pace of Soperton, and Lisa M. Edwards of Macon; six grandchildren, Chris (Tiffany) Pace of Soperton, J.P. (Courtney) Pace of Soperton, Miller Edwards, V of Dacula, Carson Edwards of Charleston, SC, J.J. Moran of Kennesaw, and Lorelei Grace Moran of Douglasville; seven great-grandchildren, John, Bailey, Haizley, Jaxson and Harper Pace and Ryan and Kat Plank; along with several nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 AM Saturday, at the church.



