Paul Kindred Morgan passed away peacefully on July 3, 2023, following a brief illness. Born in Columbus, Georgia on May 3, 1966, Paul was the son of Irene Mary Morgan and Wayne Corley Morgan of Atlanta, Georgia.



Paul graduated from The Westminster Schools in the class of 1984, and was a concert pianist ranked number one in the state of Georgia for four consecutive years. He received a B.A. in Music and a minor in German Studies from Emory University in 1988, where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. As an undergraduate student, he studied classical piano under internationally acclaimed instructor, Edna Golandsky. He continued his education at Duke University, where he studied Performance Practice in Musicology. In 1995, he received an MBA from the University of Florida. During this time, he also studied finance at Bocconi Milano University.



While attending Emory University, Paul met his future wife, Adele McClurg Morgan. They later married in Lakeland, Florida and had one son, Challen Kindred Morgan. Paul worked as a Commercial Banker at the People's Bank of Lakeland, Florida.



In Lakeland, Paul developed a passion for fishing, playing golf and card games. He was a real sports enthusiast and especially loved the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Atlanta Braves and Formula One Racing.



Paul was a devoted husband, loving father and loyal son. He traveled extensively throughout the world and spoke multiple languages. He greatly treasured his family's tradition of traveling abroad to celebrate Christmas each year.



Paul is survived by his wife of 28 years, Adele McClurg Morgan; his son, Challen Kindred Morgan; and his father, Wayne Corley Morgan. He was predeceased by his mother, Irene Mary Morgan. Paul also leaves behind three Portugese Water Dogs, Madison, Gabby and Winston whom he loved dearly.



Paul was well known for his generosity, kindness, humor and many dear friends. His daily goal in life was to make someone laugh. Paul's friends were friends for life.



A celebration of life will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 PM on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Cherokee Country Club Hightower Trail location.



Another celebration will be held at a later date at Lone Palm Golf Club in Lakeland, Florida.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in honor of Paul Morgan to the Cherokee Employee Scholarship Foundation CESF@cherokeetcc.org, or the Cherokee Art Endowment Corporation via smoxley55@gmail.com.



