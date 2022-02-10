MORGAN, Mary "Faye"



Ms. Mary "Faye" Morgan, age 71, of Atlanta, GA passed away on February 2, 2022. Service February 11, 2022 at 11 AM at Wheat Street Baptist Church, 359 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30312, Rev. Joseph Flippin, Pastor. Interment February 22, 2022 in GA National Cemetery. Viewing February 10, 2022 from 3-7 PM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Final arrangements by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. 770-836-0044.

