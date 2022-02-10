Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Morgan, Mary

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MORGAN, Mary "Faye"

Ms. Mary "Faye" Morgan, age 71, of Atlanta, GA passed away on February 2, 2022. Service February 11, 2022 at 11 AM at Wheat Street Baptist Church, 359 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30312, Rev. Joseph Flippin, Pastor. Interment February 22, 2022 in GA National Cemetery. Viewing February 10, 2022 from 3-7 PM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Final arrangements by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. 770-836-0044.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Boemker, Celeste
Cagalawan, Amador
1h ago
Burse, Berle
1h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top