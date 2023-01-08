MORGAN, John Michael



John Michael Morgan, age 74, of Fairburn, Georgia, passed peacefully on Christmas Day from cancer. Michael was predeceased by his parents, John Hopson and Virginia Forsyth Morgan; and spouse, Richard Dale Ezell. He is survived by three first cousins, Lynda Morgan Marlowe of Pine Mountain, GA, Benjamin Forsyth Hubert of St. Simons Island, GA, and Beth Baggett Harati of Hanahan, SC.



Born in Macon and raised in Pine Mountain, GA, Michael attended Florida State University, pursuing degrees in music and organ performance. He served as organist and music director at churches in Georgia, Florida, and California before becoming organist at Central Presbyterian Church in Atlanta in 1973.



At Central, Michael was involved in the church beyond his time on the organ bench. He was the favorite accompanist and occasional star of productions by Central's Drama Troupe, most notably playing the title role in "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" and Prince Dauntless in "Once Upon a Mattress." He served as a Ruling Elder and was a frequent presenter of programs on his collection of bibles and psalters.



Over his life Michael assembled a magnificent collection of over 6,000 Bibles in English. He began collecting over 50 years ago when he purchased an interesting old Bible. He befriended Sidney Hamer, a rare book dealer, who served as a mentor and helped Michael focus his collection and obtain many early English Bibles, including a first printing of the King James Bible from 1611. Michael took great joy in sharing his collection and the vast knowledge he acquired over the years. Michael was an active member of the International Society of Bible Collectors and hosted their annual convention in 2002. In 1999, he published his own metrical paraphrase of the psalms, "Psalter for Christian Worship." In 2014, he was conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Letters by King University in Bristol, TN, in recognition of his scholarship in the history of the English Bible and the Psalms. Michael has bequeathed his collection of English Bibles and psalters to the Pitts Theology Library where it will continue to benefit students and researchers.



A Memorial Service celebrating Michael's life will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 11, at Central Presbyterian Church. Memorial gifts may be made to the Morgan collection at Pitts Library (pitts.tl/morgan) or to the Caring Campaign Fund at Central Presbyterian Church.

