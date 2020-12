MORGAN, James H. "T"



Mr. James H. "T" Morgan age 68 of Appling, GA died December 18, 2020. Survivors include his sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis Morgan Fox and Lester Fox of Appling: niece, Leslie Harwell: nephews, Chris Fox and Robby Fox: great niece and great nephews, who he absolutely adored. Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 1:30 PM in Arlington Memorial Park.