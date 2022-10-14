Morgan, Henry

MORGAN, Jr., Henry Durand



Henry Durand Morgan, Jr., known to family and friends as "Buster", passed away in his home on October 9, 2022 at the age of 88. He was born in Atlanta on May 16, 1934, the younger of two children to Henry Durand and Elizabeth Palmour Morgan. He attended E. Rivers, Marist School, and graduated from Baylor High School. He was a proud member of the Georgia Tech Class of 1952 and enjoyed membership in the Chi Phi Fraternity. Drafted into the Korean War, he served in the Army and received and honorable discharge. Upon his return to Atlanta, he graduated from Georgia State University while beginning his lifetime insurance career with his father at the Morgan Parker Insurance Agency and later he purchased that insurance agency when his father passed, which then eventually merged into the CMA Agency of Gainesville.



An avid golfer, as a young adult he participated in Pro-Am tournaments around Atlanta. He spent his later years enjoying membership in a touring golf association. He played in many Member-Guest tournaments and invented his own putter, which he used proudly. He was a natural outdoorsman enjoying both freshwater and saltwater fishing, quail and dove hunting, working the land on his tractor, and marksmanship.



He served many organizations in his lifetime, including the Vestry of St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church, the board of Covington Industries in Alabama, and as CFO of the Center for the Visually Impaired, to which he donated a room for the facility.



His social memberships include Capital City Club, the Piedmont Driving Club, the Nine O'clocks, the Buckhead Boys, and his treasured Peachtree Golf Club.



Mr. Morgan is predeceased by their son, David William Morgan, as well as their first infant son.



He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jill Stallings Morgan; sister, Dr. Elizabeth Morgan Heimburger; children, Samuel Andrew (Sasha) Morgan and Pamela Morgan (Kerry) Pate; grandsons, Carson Durand Pate and Davis Alexander Pate; and several nieces and nephews also survives.



To honor his wishes, Mr. Morgan is to be cremated, and the family will hold a private service at a later date. Henry will be laid to rest at Oakland Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home Auxiliary at PO Box 420273, Atlanta, Georgia 30342 or Wounded Warrior Project at PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.



The family would like to thank Ron Christopher and the staff of CMA Agency for their devotion, Pruitt Hospice of Blue Ridge, Parkside Rehabilitation Department, and Caring for Your Loved Ones Agency.



Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

