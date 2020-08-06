MORGAN, Helen Wellmaker Helen Wellmaker Morgan, aged 79, of Loganville passed on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born in Stone Mountain, GA on Wednesday, January 22, 1941. She was the daughter of the late J.B. and Mary Brooks Wellmaker. She was preceded in death by son, Harold (Hal) Morgan in 2017, brother Larry Wellmaker, and brother-in-law David Ferguson. She ran Helen's beauty shop for 30 plus years and was a member of Valley Brooke Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Douglas Morgan of Loganville, GA, brother Bill (June) Wellmaker of Snellville, GA, and sister Carolyn Ferguson of Daytona Beach, FL. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, August 7, 2020 from the Wages and Sons Stone Mountain Chapel with Pastor Tim Wellmaker and George Domanski officiating. Interment will follow in the Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker, GA. The family will receive friends at the Stone Mountain Chapel from 1:00 PM until the funeral hour. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Yaarab Shrine for the children's hospital 400 Ponce de Leon Ave, Atlanta, GA 30308. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com.





