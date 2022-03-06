MORGAN, Frank George



Frank George Morgan, retired Lockheed aeronautical engineer, age 95, of Atlanta, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022. He was the son of the late Frank CB Morgan and the late Barbara Bergeron. He loved everything about airplanes, and as a patriotic veteran, the United States Marine Corps. Frank was a generous, compassionate, and loyal man. Mr. Morgan enjoyed all types of music. In the late 1970s, at the peak of his career, he worked at the Lockheed Skunk Works® on the F-117 Nighthawk, a top-secret stealth fighter, which was a revolutionary step forward in aviation technology. Mr. Morgan is preceded in death by his wife Ruth Taylor Morgan and his son Ronald Morgan. He is survived by his daughter Barbara Clarke and her husband Blaine of Snellville; his daughter Lisa Morgan-Aspinwall and her husband Steve Aspinwall of Cartersville; his son Greg Morgan and his wife Julie of Hapeville; two grandchildren, Christine Clarke Marcum and Jeremiah Clarke; two great-granddaughters, Addison and Charlotte Marcum; and several nephews. Private Family Services will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators, P.O. Box 628200, Orlando, FL, 32862. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of arrangements.



