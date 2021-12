MORGAN, Evelyn



Evelyn Strickland Morgan, the last of her generation in our family, died peacefully on December 6, 2021 at the age of 103. She was from John's Creek, GA and lived her last years in Newnan, GA. Evelyn was predeceased by her husband William A. Morgan and her daughter Dianne Clark. She was a treasure and will be missed by all. Private arrangements will be at a later date.