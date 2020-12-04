MORGAN, Dennis



11/23/1943 - 11/19/2020



Dennis Morgan passed away unexpectedly November 19, 2020 at his home in Braselton, Georgia at the age of 76.



He is survived by his wife of 55 years Martha Ann Morgan and their two daughters Lisa Michele and her husband Greg Stephens of Braselton, GA and Angela Denise and husband Bobby Greenway of Suwanee, GA, four gransons, and one great-grandson. He is survived by his two sisters, Susan Rady, and Gail Guthrie, and his four brothers Clennis, Jeff, Terry and Shannon.



A "Celebration of Life Service" will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Chateau Elan Winery and Resort, 100 Rue Charlemagne, Braselton, GA 30517 from 2:00 - 5:00 PM.

