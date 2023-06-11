X

Morgan, Charles

MORGAN, Jr., Charles

Edwin "Ned"

The world has lost a true, one of a kind, character. Ned spent his childhood in Atlanta until 1966, when his family relocated to Moultrie, Georgia.

Ned was a well respected film maker and photographer. He won multiple national TELLY and Aurora Awards for his documentaries and training videos, made while working with Georgia Quickstart. He was also a talented musician and songwriter.

Ned loved to laugh and could be very generous and kind, when he chose to be. There were two times of each year he looked forward to: The Master's Tournament and the beginning of SEC football. He loved golf and his Auburn Tigers.

He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Charlie and Peggy Morgan; and his brother, George. He is survived by his sister, Margaret Morgan Stewart (Charlie); his brother, Jim; and his nephew, Max Stewart.

Any donations can be made in Ned's name to: The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Clubs, Attn: Joshua Dickerson, 1000 Center Place, Norcross, GA 30093.

