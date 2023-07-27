MORELAND, Thomas Douglas



Longtime Georgia DOT Commissioner, Thomas Douglas Moreland, age 90, of Buford, Georgia, peacefully entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Northside Hospital Forsyth surrounded by his loving family.



Funeral services for Tom will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Sugar Hill Church at 2:00 PM, with Pastor Neil Strong officiating. Burial will be held privately. The family will gather with friends on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes - Buford Chapel.



Tom was born July 12, 1933, in Chatsworth, GA, to the late J. L. and Evelyn Moreland; also preceding Tom in death was his brother-in-law, Dr. Walter Stewart.



Tom was a life-long Baptist, and had been a member of Sugar Hill Church for the last 25 years. He was proud to be a member and teacher of the men's Sunday School class. He retired as a Col. in the United States Army after 30 years of service. He was the longest serving DOT Commissioner at the time of his retirement, and was the first Professional Engineer and Career Department employee to serve as Commissioner, appointed by former Gov. George Busbee and served until 1987. He enjoyed farming and baling his own hay for his cows. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed history. Upon retirement from GDOT, Tom was the co-founder of the successful enginnering firm, Moreland Altobelli Associates.



He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 68 years, Evelyn Kilgore Moreland; cherished children, Vickie Moreland, Melissa Bourbeau and husband Brian, Holly Moreland, Steve Moreland and wife Allison Reaves Moreland; cherished grandchildren, Laura Evelyn Sack, Tom Moreland-Smith and wife Brooke, Clancy Bourbeau, and Bonner Bourbeau; beloved great-granddaughter, Adalynn Moreland; sister, Sandra Moreland Stewart; niece, Heather Hingson and husband Michael; nephews, Dr. Scot Stewart and wife Kathy, and Dr. Seth Stewart and wife Katie; as well as a host of extended family and dear friends.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Sugar Hill Church, https://www.sugarhill.church/, 5091 Nelson Brogdon Blvd, Sugar Hill, GA 30518, in loving memory of "Tom Moreland".



Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 201 Morningside Drive, Buford, GA 30518. (770) 945-9999.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Crowell Brothers Funeral Home-Buford Chapel

201 Morningside Drive

Buford, GA

30518

https://www.crowellbrothers.com/resources/landing-page?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral