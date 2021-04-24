MORELAND, Susan Nanette



Susan Nanette Moreland of Duluth, Georgia went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by her loving family on April 21, 2021.



Nan is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Stephen G. Moreland and siblings Kevin M. Florence, Jeffrey A. Florence and Jennifer D. Parker.



Nan is also survived by 8 nephews and nieces, her beloved Mother-in-law and 3 Sisters-in-law, as well as her constant companion, her dog, Higgins.



Nan was a graduate of Auburn University in 1976 and she went on to work at Century 21 until her retirement.



A private Family ceremony will be held for Nan in Destin, Florida.



Nan will be dearly missed by all who knew her and loved her. We will always carry her memory in our hearts.



