Moreland, Robert

2 hours ago

Mr. Robert Leichester Moreland, age 54, passed away suddenly, January 7, 2022 at his home in Temple, Georgia.

Bob (Bobby) was born July 25, 1967 in Decatur, Georgia, the son of Sheryl Lynn Moreland and Robert Francis Moreland. Bob attended George Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia and graduated from TMI in Sweetwater, Tennessee. He attended Hawassi Junior College where he played baseball. Bob worked for many years as a waiter and bartender for the Village Tavern restaurant in Alpharetta, Georgia until the COVID pandemic. Bob enjoyed caring for the farm and his family in Temple and all things sports related, especially the Atlanta Braves and the University of Tennessee Volunteers football team.

Bob is preceded in death by his father, Robert Francis Moreland; nephew, Ryan Thomas Francis Pyles. Bob is survived by his mother, Sheryl Lynn Moreland; his children, Aidan and Gabriel Moreland; sisters, Kennette Moreland and Renee (Moreland) Griffin; brothers, Donald Moreland, Mike Moreland and John Moreland; brother-in-law, Dan Griffin; sister-in-law Jessica Moreland; five nephews and four nieces

Celebration of Life Service will be conducted Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 2 PM – 4 PM at the Village Tavern, 11555 Rainwater Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30009.

The family respectfully request that in lieu of flowers contributions be made for the care of his two sons with special needs at https://gofund.me/92a98476.

J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.

Funeral Home Information

J. Collins Funeral Home

206 South Carroll Avenue

Villa Rica, GA

30180

https://www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

