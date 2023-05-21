X

Moreland, Louise

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MORELAND, Louise

Wattles

1947-2023

The Memorial Service for Louise Wattles Moreland will be held tomorrow, Monday, May 22, at 11 AM, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 634 W. Peachtree Street, NW, Atlanta, GA 30308. Louise, age 75, died on March 28, 2023 in Newton, Massachusetts where she had moved to be close to her daughters, Laura and Sarah, and her six grandchildren after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's two years ago. View the prior posting on legacy.com; enter Louise Wattles Moreland.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Greg Bluestein

Kemp’s trade mission to Israel launches at tense time10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC/TNS

Russia bans Ga. secretary of state from country. His response? Thanks
3h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

EXCLUSIVE: First Chick-fil-A restaurant serves up last day at Greenbriar Mall
11h ago

Credit: AJC file photos

WATCH: Memorable moment when Jim Brown faced off with Georgia Gov. Lester Maddox
13h ago

Credit: AJC file photos

WATCH: Memorable moment when Jim Brown faced off with Georgia Gov. Lester Maddox
13h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

1 dead, another injured in shooting inside SW Atlanta business
10h ago
The Latest

Neely, Frank
McElhannon, John
1h ago
Bond, Carolyn
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

The very first Chick-fil-A restaurant serves up its last day at Greenbriar Mall
11h ago
These are the metro Atlanta restaurants that have been open for more than 25 years
South Georgia United Methodist Conference to vote on exit of 193 churches on Sunday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top