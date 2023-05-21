MORELAND, Louise



Wattles



1947-2023



The Memorial Service for Louise Wattles Moreland will be held tomorrow, Monday, May 22, at 11 AM, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 634 W. Peachtree Street, NW, Atlanta, GA 30308. Louise, age 75, died on March 28, 2023 in Newton, Massachusetts where she had moved to be close to her daughters, Laura and Sarah, and her six grandchildren after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's two years ago. View the prior posting on legacy.com; enter Louise Wattles Moreland.

