MOOTY, Jean Jean Lee Mooty, age 90, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020. An Atlanta native and lifelong metro area resident, she graduated from the Atlanta Division of the University of Georgia in 1956. Shortly afterward, Jean took a position in the administrative business office of Emory University Hospital and stayed there until she retired in 1999. In retirement she enjoyed deepening her membership at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church and in the Heaton Park Garden Club. The only child of Cornelius Peeples Lee and Ina Wood Lee, she was predeceased by her husband of 40 years Tom Ripley Mooty, and her son Kenneth Wood Pritchett. Jean leaves behind her daughter Lisa Ann Mooty, granddaughters Sarah Jean Pritchett, Katherine Pritchett Goodson, Virginia Rose Hines, and Ripley Ann Hines, as well as a great-granddaughter Leah Ann Goodson. A graveside service is planned for 11am on Wednesday, August 19, at the City Cemetery of Covington (Southview.) To leave condolences or share a memory, please visit www.asturner.com.

