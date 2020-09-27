MOORE, Vija Varena



MOORE (PALDE), Vija Varena





Vija passed away Sept. 10th, in Brookhaven, GA with her children by her side.



Born in Riga, Latvija May 11, 1934. She was the first child of Evalds and Elza Palde. Her family fled from Russian Army 1944.



They lived in German DP camps as refugees for 5 years. The Paldes were sponsored by the Jarvis family and moved to College Park, GA in June 1949. She attended Russell HS. Vija's Sr. year 1952, she was awarded most intellectual. Vija attended La Grange Colllege, and graduated from UGA with a BA in Fine Arts in 1956.



She worked in Boston in Interior design for 5 years. In 1959, first time back since the war she hitchhiked through Europe for 3 months. In 1961 moved to California to attend UC Berkeley for a Masters in Fine Arts where she met Richard Allen Moore studying Art History.



She worked for Parsons Brinkerhoff Tudor Bechtel in SF as BART project manager. She married Richard in 1963 at the Lutheran Church of Redeemer in Atlanta. She returned to Berkeley so Richard could finish his Doctorate. Her daughter Indra Sharon Moore was born Dec 1963.



They moved to Atlanta in 1967 so Richard could begin his professorship at GSU. Their son Mark Allen Moore was born August 1969. Vija continued in Atlanta with PBTB engineering consult as a technical drafter, she was then hired with Marta and retiring with Georgia Power.



She was a "Flag Bearer" for Atlanta area Latvijan Community; Regularly attending various gatherings, celebrations and Special events. She would frequently, travel back to Latvija, to visit relatives. She loved attending the MET and Atlanta Opera. She had season tickets to ASO and regularly ushered at the Shwartz Center.



Throughout her life, Vija was a member of the High Museum of Art, enjoyed gallery openings, and was a member of the Atlanta Photography club, then in her later years her creative outlet and passion was making Pottery. She loved traveling in both US & EU. She enjoyed the outdoors, skiing, hiking, Atlanta spring festivals and especially the Decatur Book Fest, where she could always find new books, but only after finishing the books read with her friends in the Latvijan Book Club.



We remember Vija as a loving mother with strong values; graceful, energetic, complex, yet kind and nothing could stop her. Yet in her final days keeping in touch with family and friends meant the most.



Preceeded in death by: Baby brother Imants 1944, father Evalds Palde, and mother Elza Palde. She is survived by: daughter Indra Moore, son Mark Moore, brother Uldis Palde, niece Mara Palde, and relatives in Ontario, Canada and Latvija.

