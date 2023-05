MOORE, Tessa



On May 17, 2023, Tessa Moore passed away at her home and is survived by husband, Clayton Moore; her daughters, Tammy Roby and Talia Nivens; and her grandchildren, Tallulah Roby, John Braughton II, and Tori Braughton. She was preceded in death by daughter, Teresa Braughton; and granddaughter, Tracey Braughton. Services are still being planned at this time.