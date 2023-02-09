X
Dark Mode Toggle

Moore, Roy

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MOORE, Roy E.

Mr. Roy E. Moore, 86, of Marietta, GA died Sunday, February 5, 2023. Roy was born in New London, CT but lived his early years in Portsmouth, VA. He was the son of the late Carey and Bonnie Moore.

Roy was a 1960 graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology and held a Masters Degree from Georgia State University. Roy retired from BellSouth after 36 years of service. He loved God, golf and his family. He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church where he was a retired deacon and Sunday school teacher.

Friends are cordially invited for visitation on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill Chapel, 1157 Old Canton Road NE, Marietta, Georgia. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1:30 PM.

Please visit www.hmpattersoncantonhill.com to view the full obituary.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill Chapel

1157 Old Canton Road Ne

Marietta, GA

30068

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/marietta-ga/hm-patterson-son-canton-hill-chapel/4945?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Driver in strange Tesla crash apparently moved to rear seat6h ago

Credit: SCREENSHOT

BREAKING: Atlanta police release footage of training center shooting aftermath
6h ago

Credit: Contributed

Georgia school board picks leader after letter targeted her sexuality
11h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Suspect identified in Atlanta lounge co-owner’s shooting death
9h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Suspect identified in Atlanta lounge co-owner’s shooting death
9h ago

Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Arrest made in string of South Fulton dating app robberies
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Allen, Dorothye
2h ago
Brown, George
2h ago
Couch, Henry
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA all-time points mark
In Atlanta, Harris focuses on climate change in touting Biden agenda
9h ago
Democrats agree with Senate GOP leaders: probe funding of Euro trip
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top