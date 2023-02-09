MOORE, Roy E.



Mr. Roy E. Moore, 86, of Marietta, GA died Sunday, February 5, 2023. Roy was born in New London, CT but lived his early years in Portsmouth, VA. He was the son of the late Carey and Bonnie Moore.



Roy was a 1960 graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology and held a Masters Degree from Georgia State University. Roy retired from BellSouth after 36 years of service. He loved God, golf and his family. He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church where he was a retired deacon and Sunday school teacher.



Friends are cordially invited for visitation on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill Chapel, 1157 Old Canton Road NE, Marietta, Georgia. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1:30 PM.



