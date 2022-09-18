ajc logo
MOORE, Robert Allen "Bob"

Robert (Bob) Allen Moore, 91, passed peacefully in Cumming, GA. on September 11. Bob, born in Brooklyn, NY, on October 9, 1930, was the son of James and Lena Moore. He was a Korean War Veteran, honorably serving in the Army (1951-1953), and attained the rank of Master Sergeant earning both a Combat Infantry Badge and honored with The Bronze Star. Bob was preceded in death by his sister Marilyn (Siggins). He is survived by his wife, Dolores Moore; daughters, Patricia Ariotti (Steve), and Carol Winstead (Bob); sons, Robert J. Moore (Alice), and Steven Moore; and grandchildren, Kristen Vener (Ken), Daniel Winstead (Sarah), Jonathan Winstead (fiancée Jessie), Jaime Moore, and C. Morgan Moore; and great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Simone Vener. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Brendan's Catholic Church on Wednesday. September 21, at 1:00 PM. Burial of the ashes and military honors will take place at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery in Sandy Springs, Georgia on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM

***In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible donations in the form of a check can be made to the Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA)-local chapter: Tony Lazzaro, 4125 Orchard Lake Court, Atlanta, GA 30339

Chief Judge Christopher S. Brasher of Fulton County addressed the Senate Committee on Public Safety on Oct. 20, 2021. “When we look at an offender’s criminal history and there isn’t one, that may or may not be true,” he siad. “We need better information so we can make better decisions.” (YouTube)

Credit: YouTube

In Georgia, hundreds of people charged with crimes have no legal representation
Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies looks at his hand after scoring a run in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Saturday, September 17, 2022, in Atlanta. Albies was removed from the game after the fourth inning. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves hope Ozzie Albies can return for playoffs
2h ago
