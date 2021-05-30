MOORE, Richard Dr. Richard Allen Moore passed peacefully April 14th, 2021 in Atlanta, with his children by his side. Richard was born in Watertown, NY on June 29th 1936 and spent his childhood years in Nutley, NJ before finishing his high school in Pittsburgh and then attending both Penn State and University of Pittsburgh for his undergraduate degree.



He was an only child raised by his loving parents, Vivian and Arthur Moore. He was the center of their world. His mother insisted he put school first and he was only allowed outdoors once his studies were completed and perfected. He was voted best in Penmanship and even tutored his fellow classmates. He loved playing hockey on local frozen ponds and sledding down steep streets with his friends during the long northeastern winters.



After graduating with a BA, he was accepted to UCal Berkeley Masters program in Art History. His second year, he met a beautiful Latvian, Vija Palde, who had escaped Russian occupation during WWII. Vija was attending Berkeley for a Master's Degree in Fine Arts. This is where their love of travel, opera and the arts brought them together. They loved skiing in Colorado and at Mount Hood with family and friends, driving up the exceptional California coast and visiting wine country.



Richard and Vija were married in Atlanta in 1963 in the Lutheran Church of Redeemer.



Their daughter Indra Sharon Moore was born in December of 1963. They moved to Atlanta in the summer of 1967 so Richard could begin his Student teaching at Georgia State University. Their son Mark Allen Moore was born August 1969.



In the summer of 1972 the Moores moved to Washington DC, where Richard completed his PhD specializing in the Architect Corbusier. The family moved back to Atlanta in 1974, when Richard was hired as Professor of Art History. His dedication to his field made him a wonderfully energetic and eccentric lecturer to his thousands of students who still reminisce of his passion.



Dr. Richard Moore spent his retired years traveling with his family to his vacation homes in Asheville, NC and the Panhandle of FL. He spent many hours reading and enjoying the mountain views. Sitting on his deck in Florida he loved the clear turquoise ocean and pure white sand.Richard was strikingly handsome and was a gentleman. He was a loving father, supportive and kind. He was known for making witty and humorous remarks. He was creative and could do many tasks around the home. He would help anyone in need, but most of all he shared his LOVE of art with anyone, even strangers, with whom he often had discussions at Barnes & Noble. Richard is survived by his daughter Indra Moore, son Mark Moore, and cousin Virginia and family, in California.



