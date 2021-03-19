MOORE, Ray Shelley



Loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother passed away on March 13, 2021, in Shellman Bluff, GA.



Mr. Moore was born on June 9, 1943, in Harriman, TN, to the late Ray Wesley and Frances Marguerite Moore. He grew up in Harriman, TN, Knoxville, TN, and Atlanta, GA. He resided in Atlanta for over 50 years and then moved to Shellman Bluff, GA, to enjoy retirement. Ray attended North Fulton High School, graduated from Kingston (TN) High School, attended the Tennessee Polytechnic Institute, and graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He married the love of his life, Kathryn Persons, in 1966, with whom he spent 52 wonderful years. Ray was an architect and partner at Cunningham, Forehand, Matthews, & Moore and devoted his life to family, friends, God, and work. Wonderful, enduring memories of his fun-loving sense of humor, generosity and thoughtfulness, and the guidance and support he gave to others will be treasured by all whom he touched. Ray will be cherished and greatly missed by his daughter, Joanna (Ron) Warren of Athens, GA, his sister, Pat (Stuart) Reeves, of Alpharetta, GA, and his granddaughter, Rebecca Joanne Rainbow of Santa Rosa, CA. He will also be lovingly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. Ray was a member Morgan's Chapel United Methodist Church. Due to Covid restrictions, services will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to Morgan's Chapel United Methodist Church, 3308 Shellman Bluff Rd., NE, Townsend, GA 31331.



