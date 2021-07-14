MOORE, Randy



On Sunday, July 4th, 2021, Randy Moore, loving husband, father of 3, and grandfather, passed away in his home at the age of 68.



This sentence, while technically correct, does not capture Randy's essence. First of all, 'loving' is an understatement. He didn't love his wife, but lived for her. Biologically, he was the father of 3, but he was actually a father to more people than can be counted here. This is true not only for his stepson, who he treated as his own flesh and blood, but many other family friends who came to Randy for help and guidance, which Randy gave generously. Randy did pass away, but only after living life on his terms, as is evident by the fact that he had just hot-rodded his way across the east coast in his new red Mustang on a roadtrip with his wife. This is emblematic of Randy's insistence on seeing life as an adventure.



This adventure began when Randy was born on May 20, 1953 in Rome, Georgia to Jo Ann Camp and Lex Verlyn Moore. He worked most of his life as a salesman for Bosch and later as Sr. Account Manager for Livingston and Haven, during which time he won several Sales Excellence Awards. He had two children, Theron and Jenny, with Barbara Wilder. On June 13, 1987 he married Tina Silverberg, adopting her son, Chris, as his own before having another daughter, Casey, with Tina.They just celebrated their 34th anniversary.



While he spent most of his life in Rome, Georgia and not Rome, Italy, Randy was a Renaissance man. It seems there was nothing he couldn't do. Whether he was playing guitar or bass in a rock band, writing a novel, drawing or painting, or even just working his job in sales, Randy always contributed his unique blend of creativity, competence, and compassion, compassion he modeled on the teachings of Jesus Christ, in whom Randy believed unwaveringly. Randy never met a person -- regardless of their background, nationality, beliefs, or past mistakes -- that he didn't welcome as part of his family and make feel at home. Randy truly lived Christ's teaching in Matthew 25 in that he always did everything he could for the "least of these." Before his passing, Randy had done more than most people dream of, from building his own house, to writing at least one novel, to buying his dream car.



Randy was preceded in death by his mother, Jo Ann; his father, Lex; and his brothers, Rex and Lynn. He is survived by his wife, Tina; his children, Theron, Jenny, Chris, and Casey; his grandchildren, Alana, Cadence, Canon, and Cohen; his brothers, Tony and Lamar; his brother-in-law, Mark; his son-in-law, Robert; his daughter-in-law, Paola; and all the countless others he unofficially adopted by treating them like family.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 16 at 11 AM in the chapel of Canton First United Methodist Church (930 Lower Scott Mill Rd). In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that you honor Randy's extraordinary life by making a donation in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. You could also celebrate Randy's passion for writing by buying a copy of his novel, Craig's List Detective, on his website, www.randy-moore.com.

