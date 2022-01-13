MOORE, Paul Weldon
Paul Weldon Moore, 75, a native Atlantan, passed January 2, 2022. Graveside Services will be Saturday, January 15, 1 PM. at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Dr. S.W. Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M. L. King Jr. Dr., (404) 691-4685. www.thorntonmortuary.com.
Funeral Home Information
Herschel Thornton Mortuary
3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
Atlanta, GA
30311
https://www.thorntonmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
