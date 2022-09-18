ajc logo
Moore, Mileria

MOORE, Mileria Diane

Celebration of Life Service for Mileria Diane Moore will be held Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 2174 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Atlanta, GA 30310. Reverend Jimmy R. Gibson Sr., Pastor, Officiating. Instate 10:00 AM. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day of service. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Deacon Henderson M. Moore Sr.; her two children, Tomieca Moore Faucette and Henderson M. Moore Jr; her loving mother, Miriam H. Searcy; her loving grandchildren, Dana Michelle Harvey and Nicholas James Harvey; her Godson, David Knight; her 3 sisters, Rhonda Searcy, Antionette Stiggers, Letty Searcy; her brother, James Dudley; her aunt, Mary Arnold and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and cherished friends. On Monday, Public Viewing from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW (corner of Cascade Rd., near I-285) 404-349-3000 mbfh.com. Service can be LIVE Streamed by viewing

www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

