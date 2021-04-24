Moore, Michael

ajc logo
Mr. Michael Alan Moore, age 59 of Nesbit, MS, formerly of McDonough, GA, passed away April 17, 2021. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia to Wincie B. Brooks Moore and the late Howard L."Buddy" Moore. Mike faithfully served his country in the United States Army for four years in Germany. Survivors include his mother, Wincie Brooks Moore of Nesbit, MS; siblings, Kenneth Moore of Nesbit, MS, Kathy (Greg) Phillips of Olive Branch, MS and Karen Moore of Nesbit, MS; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 - 4:00 PM in the Haisten Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery in McDonough, GA. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, www.haistenfunerals.com.

