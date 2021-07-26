ajc logo
X

Moore, Matthew

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MOORE, Jr., Matthew

A loving husband to Mary Ann Moore who preceded him in death, father of Donnie R. Moore, Sr, Gregory V. Moore, Debbie L. Faulkner and Patrick A. Moore; dedicated sibling to Gladys Gaines, Henry Moore (Shirley), Betty Rowe (Vernon), Elizabeth Heath and Linda Avery, Nona Austin, Harold Moore, Harry Moore, and Annie Grace Hill. A family man that understood the value of hard work, he retired from General Motors and founded his own concrete business. More importantly, Matthew had a strong spiritual commitment to the Lord. He was the chairman of the Deacon Board at Elizabeth Baptist Church for 18 consecutive years and remained faithful in attendance and service until his health began to decline. Homegoing Service will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 11 AM, in our Cascade Chapel. He leaves behind countless family and friends his children; grandchildren, Sharunda, Jacques (Fiauna), Chad Sr. (Danay), Marq (Diana), Blake, Carrie (Jonathan), Donnie Jr., Victoria, Jessica, Frances, Madyson, Chaddrick, Arsenio, Tranisha; great-grandchildren: Shamari, Chad Jr, Jaya, Jayden, Jordyn, Kingston, Zion, Nickolas and Ariyah. He will be deeply missed, but leaves us with fantastic memories and a clear understanding of the road to eternal life in heaven. Viewing today 12 PM to 6 PM. You may pay your respects to the family this evening at the Wake from 5 PM to 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Buchanan, Mary
2
Carter, William
3
Sable, Sandra
4
Godfrey, Beverly
5
Johnstone, Douglas
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top