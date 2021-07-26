Moore, Matthew

MOORE, Jr., Matthew



A loving husband to Mary Ann Moore who preceded him in death, father of Donnie R. Moore, Sr, Gregory V. Moore, Debbie L. Faulkner and Patrick A. Moore; dedicated sibling to Gladys Gaines, Henry Moore (Shirley), Betty Rowe (Vernon), Elizabeth Heath and Linda Avery, Nona Austin, Harold Moore, Harry Moore, and Annie Grace Hill. A family man that understood the value of hard work, he retired from General Motors and founded his own concrete business. More importantly, Matthew had a strong spiritual commitment to the Lord. He was the chairman of the Deacon Board at Elizabeth Baptist Church for 18 consecutive years and remained faithful in attendance and service until his health began to decline. Homegoing Service will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 11 AM, in our Cascade Chapel. He leaves behind countless family and friends his children; grandchildren, Sharunda, Jacques (Fiauna), Chad Sr. (Danay), Marq (Diana), Blake, Carrie (Jonathan), Donnie Jr., Victoria, Jessica, Frances, Madyson, Chaddrick, Arsenio, Tranisha; great-grandchildren: Shamari, Chad Jr, Jaya, Jayden, Jordyn, Kingston, Zion, Nickolas and Ariyah. He will be deeply missed, but leaves us with fantastic memories and a clear understanding of the road to eternal life in heaven. Viewing today 12 PM to 6 PM. You may pay your respects to the family this evening at the Wake from 5 PM to 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.



