Moore, Marian

MOORE (RODGERS),



Marian "Jane"



Marian "Jane" (Rodgers) Moore passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.



Jane was born in Atlanta to Frances (Kreider) and Bruce Hollingsworth Rodgers and graduated from Sylvan High School and the University of Georgia. After college, she taught kindergarten at West Manor School in Atlanta. She married her favorite Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket, Charles "Charlie" Moore in 1961 at Capital View Baptist and raised her family in Dunwoody and Gainesville, Georgia where they have remained for 42 years.



Jane enjoyed baking, playing piano, and her monthly bridge group, but being with her family was her real love. She will be dearly missed by her husband of nearly 62 years, Charlie; three daughters, Melanie Swett and husband, Ray, Marian Lynn Kaminski and husband, Oliver, Mary Margaret Ray and husband, Chuck. "Nane" was dearly loved by five grandchildren, Mary Victoria (Raynes) Hines and husband, Bradley, Elizabeth Jane and Mark Swett, Chase and Murphy Ray; a sister, June Anne Wheeler; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Loving and caring for family were her favorite pastimes, and we were all blessed to have her in our lives.



A Celebration of Life will be held April 2, 2023, at 3:00 PM, at the chapel of First Baptist Church Green Street with a reception to follow in the banquet hall lobby.



Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at memorialparkfuneralhomes.com. Memorial Park Funeral Homes, 2030 Memorial Park Drive, Gainesville, GA 30504, is handling the arrangements.

