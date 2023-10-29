Moore, Margaret

MOORE (Nolan),



Margaret Ann



Margaret Ann Nolan Moore, age 90, of Roswell, GA passed away peacefully in her sleep early Thursday morning, October 26, at Tranquility Hospice at the base of Kennesaw Mountain. Mrs. Moore is survived by four children, Chuck Moore (Debi) of Rainbow City, AL, Diane Walker (Paul) of Homewood, AL, Jenny Bruner (Chris) of Marietta, GA, and Steve Moore of Ringgold, GA. She leaves behind seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Epperson Moore; one infant daughter, Susan Ann Moore; her mother, Maggie Lee Hardy Nolan; her father, Charles Ashton Nolan; and her brother, Charles Hardy Nolan (Pat). A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Eastview Cemetery in Union City, Tennessee, her city of birth. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be shared with Roswell United Methodist Church, Tranquility Hospice (Kennesaw Mountain) or St. Jude Children's Hospital.



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