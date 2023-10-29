Obituaries

Moore, Margaret

Oct 29, 2023

MOORE (Nolan),

Margaret Ann

Margaret Ann Nolan Moore, age 90, of Roswell, GA passed away peacefully in her sleep early Thursday morning, October 26, at Tranquility Hospice at the base of Kennesaw Mountain. Mrs. Moore is survived by four children, Chuck Moore (Debi) of Rainbow City, AL, Diane Walker (Paul) of Homewood, AL, Jenny Bruner (Chris) of Marietta, GA, and Steve Moore of Ringgold, GA. She leaves behind seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Epperson Moore; one infant daughter, Susan Ann Moore; her mother, Maggie Lee Hardy Nolan; her father, Charles Ashton Nolan; and her brother, Charles Hardy Nolan (Pat). A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Eastview Cemetery in Union City, Tennessee, her city of birth. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be shared with Roswell United Methodist Church, Tranquility Hospice (Kennesaw Mountain) or St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

More Stories

The Latest

Phoenix Record Heat

Early Southwest heat is latest in parade of weather extremes as Earth warms

17m ago

Drone video from inside a Fukushima reactor shows a hole in pressure vessel, likely fuel debris

55m ago

Kennesaw State battles start to finish, but can’t pull out win in NCAA Tournament

1h ago

Featured

Long Lines at Atlanta Airport March 18

Latest: Airport security delays at peak times continue with no end in sight

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Challengers jolt Georgia Supreme Court race

BULLDOGS

Departing UGA players call their shots on who will break out in 2026