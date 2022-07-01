MOORE, Maggie



Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Maggie Louise Moore will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2174 Martin Luther, Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Reverend Jimmy R. Gibson, Sr., Pastor, officiating. Instate 10:00 AM. Interment Westview Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM. Maggie's memory will be cherished by her loving and devoted husband, Lawrence Ellis Moore, Sr.; sons, Lawrence Jr. (Tonya) and Eric L. Moore; siblings, John E. Gaither (Sandra), Michael Gaither, Sr., Beverly Jean (Dr. Keith B. Wilson); Barbara Ann (Leslie Shockley), Rev. Arthur Lee Gaither (Attorney Alfreda), Sandy Carson Gaither; brothers-in-law, George Byrd, Benjamin Moore, Henderson Moore, Sr. (Mileria). Maggie is sadly missed by her two grandchildren, Lauren and Mahogany; nieces: Nadee, Andrea, Avalaura, Angela, and Shuntele Gaither; Erica Shockley, Aliya Wilson, Denise Heath, Tomieca Moore; nephews, Chaplain Colonel Julian C. Gaither (Dr. Lesley Edwards-Gaither); Michael Gaither, Jr. (Lythea), David Gaither (Jasmine), Aaron Gaither (Shara), Christopher Gaither (Rebecca), Benjamin Moore III, Henderson Moore, Jr.; as well as great-nieces, cousins, and numerous friends. Public Viewing will be held on Friday from 1- 4 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Also, from 7 - 8 PM Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony will take place at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Service can be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers



