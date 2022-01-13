Moore, Leslie

MOORE (FISCHER), Leslie Jean



Leslie Jean Fischer Moore, 83, of Atlanta, Georgia died January 9, 2022. She was born in Montgomery, Alabama, and was a proud graduate of Auburn University and later received a Master's degree from Georgia State University. Jean devoted her professional career to teaching young children in both public and private schools. She was an active member of St. Thomas More Church in Decatur for many years and, later, at Sacred Heart Church in Atlanta, where she sang in the choir and participated in other ministries. Jean was preceded in death by her parents Agnes and Lester Fischer, a brother Philip Fischer, and a beloved daughter, Elizabeth Fischer Moore. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Joseph P. Moore of Atlanta and a sister, Kitty Stasyszyn of Verbena, Alabama. Jean also had a number of friends, nieces, nephews and cousins who loved her dearly. There will be a private burial at Arlington Memorial Park. Due to Covid-19 concerns, there will be a celebration of Jean's life held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 353 Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30308. Arrangements by H.M. Patterson & Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, Georgia.



