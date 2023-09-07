Moore, L.Silas

Obituaries
MOORE, Jr., L. Silas

L. Silas Moore, Jr., of Avondale Estates, Georgia, passed away on August 25, 2023, at the age of 87, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 24, 1936, in Hodge, Louisiana, to L. Silas Moore and Sallie Durbin Moore. Silas, known also by his nickname "Dinty", was retired after a 28-year career with the State Board of Pardons and Paroles. He served the Board in several positions and was the agency's first victim services director, promoting victim input in parole decision-making.

After graduating from Druid Hills High School, Silas worked every other quarter as a Georgia Tech co-op student at the Army Ballistic Missile Agency at Huntsville, Alabama. Then he studied acting at Pasadena Playhouse College of Theater Arts.

Silas graduated from Oglethorpe University and began work as a reporter for the Marietta Daily Journal, which soon selected him to be the editor of three of its weekly newspapers in Sandy Springs, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

Silas later became associate editor of several business magazines at W.R.C. Smith Publishing Company in Atlanta. There he met the love of his life, Ann. Silas and Ann were married on August 19, 1967. They were blessed with two children.

Silas went on to the Parole Board to conduct preliminary parole revocation hearings, write annual reports, handle news media relations, and help crime victims.

Silas loved to travel and enjoyed many wonderful trips with his family. He also enjoyed writing and was a published novelist. His greatest joy, above all else, was his family. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ann Kinner Moore; son, Logan Moore (Nikki) of Ball Ground; daughter, Merrill O'Neal (Braxton) of Avondale Estates; and six grandchildren, Harrison O'Neal, Ronan O'Neal, LeeAnn Moore, Elliott Moore, Zachary Moore, and Elise Moore. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Gloria.

The family will plan a private memorial service at a later date.




