Moore, John

Dr. John V. Moore, Jr., son of Col. John V. Moore and Hortense Hughes Moore of Bolton and College Park, Georgia, resident of Montclair since 1970, passed away on June 14, 2023 at age 90 of acute cardiopulmonary arrest at his home. Born in Atlanta, he earned his B.A. at Harvard and his Ph.D. at Princeton and taught German for 40 years, first at the University of Pennsylvania and then at Montclair State University, where he was Chairman of the German and Russian Department. His hobby was music composition, which he studied with Randall Thompson at Harvard and J. N. David at the Music Conservatory in Stuttgart, Germany. He was also interested in genealogy and published several books in that field. For 25 years he was a member of the Board of Trustees of Overseas Neighbors in Montclair and coordinator of their student exchange between Montclair State and the university in Graz, Austria. He was predeceased by his beloved companion of many years, Dr. David M. Reeves, and there are no immediate survivors. Memorials to The Reeves/Moore Fund for Opera at Rutgers, Rutgers University Foundation, New Brunswick NJ 08901-1261.



