MOORE, Jeanene S.



Jeanene S. Moore of Jasper, Georgia passed away in Glendale, Arizona on the evening of January 8, 2021 at the age of 83 after complications of COVID-19.



Jeanene was born April 28, 1937 in her parents' home in Cleveland, Georgia. After graduating from Cleveland High School in 1955, she got a job at the telephone company and moved to Atlanta and lived in a Church Home with 4 other girls. In December 1955, she met her husband, Ernest, on a blind date and they were married six months later on June 30, 1956 and began their family right away. Jeanene worked at C&S Bank as a bank teller for a short time, then became the bookkeeper for the title company she and Ernest began in 1986. Upon selling the title company in 1997, she and Ernest retired to Jasper, Georgia in a beautiful mountain lakeside home. She enjoyed the next 20 years golfing, traveling and being with family & friends. Due to health reasons, they moved to Glendale, AZ in August 2018. Upon the passing of Ernest on October 17, 2018, Jeanene remained in their new apartment in the Assisted Living Community of Orchard Pointe of Arrowhead in Glendale, AZ that she absolutely loved.



The last years of Jeanene's life were troubled with dementia. She lost interest in activities she previously loved to do and was just happy to sit in her chair reading or doing paint-by-number paintings of scenery, children and snowmen. She stated many times over the last few years she was ready to go anytime God was ready for her, and her family takes comfort in knowing she is now with God through her belief in Jesus.



She is survived by her brother Raymond Simmons (Gainesville, GA); brother Leroy Simmons (Marietta, GA); daughter Cyndi Kennedy (Auburn, GA); daughter Donna Moore (Glendale, AZ); son David Moore (Atlanta, GA); grandsons Ethan & Evan Kennedy; great grandchildren Ella & Easton Kennedy; and many nephews and nieces. She is predeceased by her mother, Nellie Simmons; her father, Grover Simmons; her sister, Evelyn; her sister, Helen; her brother, Hansel; her brother, Hoyt; her brother Hayne; and her husband, Ernest.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, Texas 75380.



A funeral service will be held at a future date when friends and family can comfort each other safely.

