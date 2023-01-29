Moore, Janice

MOORE (LITTRELL), Janice Kay



May 17, 1942-January 23, 2023 Daughter of Jackson Sterling and Dorothy (nee Blazer) Littrell both of whom preceded her in death. Sister to Eileen Littrell (deceased); Dottie (Bill) Gallo-Vojnar; and brothers, Joseph (Ginny) Markiewicz, and Stephen (Donna) Markiewicz. She is survived by her loving husband, Dr. C. Andrew Moore; her daughter, Dione (Tim) Solan; son, Harold G. (Meghan) Carey, Jr.; stepdaughters, Carolyn (Will) Kelly, Amanda (Fred) McSeveney; and stepson, Andrew (Molly) Moore. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren, Ansley, Liam, Jackson, Ella, Zoe, Helen, Miles (deceased), Laney, Arden, and Archie; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and countless friends.



Janice was born in Niskayuna, NY. After her father's death during WWII, Janice was raised by her single mother in Schenectady. Upon completing her education at Mount Pleasant High School, Janice attended both the SUNY-Geneseo (Bachelor's Degree). She moved to Norcross, GA in 1980 where she was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody, raised her children and returned to school to obtain her paralegal certification. She later remarried and became an active member of Saint Martin's of the Field Episcopal Church.



She was most grateful for her 55 years of continuous sobriety and to the group, she met with every Saturday at 12:30 PM, who co-sponsored her during her courageous battle against COPD for the past 12 years. Her enjoyment of life on life's terms taught her to accept life's gifts and challenges with grace and humility.



A service to celebrate Janice's life and legacy will be held at Saint Martin's of the Field Episcopal Church in Atlanta, GA on March 4, 2023, at 2 PM with a reception to follow. For those that cannot attend in person, a video link on the parish's website will be available that day to live stream the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations in Janice's name to the American Lung Association or the Atlanta Humane Society.

