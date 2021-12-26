Moore, James

MOORE, III, James



Mr. James "Jimmy" Norris Moore III, age 92, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Jimmy was born on January 23, 1929 in Savannah, Georgia, a son to the late James Norris Moore Jr. and Dorothy Daniel Moore.



Following his high school graduation, Jimmy attended the Georgia Institute of Technology where he graduated Valedictorian of his class with a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Jimmy spent over forty years as the President of Atlanta Utility Works, the family business. His days were spent working in the plant alongside the crew and his nights were full of engineering and paperwork. He met and married his soulmate and sweetheart, Mrs. Gussie "Claire" Foster Moore and the two shared a long beautiful 71 years of marriage together. Five short weeks after Claire left this world, Jimmy joined her at the feet of Jesus. Jimmy was a devoted lifetime member of Northside United Methodist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. He served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees, a delegate to the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church (for many years) and Sunday School Superintendent. He both played and coached the men's softball team and served in countless other areas. Jimmy was also very involved in Boy Scouts, leading the Eagle Board of Review and earning the Silver Beaver Award. For over sixty years he maintained perfect attendance in the Rotary Club of East Point and lived his life according to the Rotary Four Way Test: 1. Is it the Truth? 2. Is it Fair to all concerned? 3. Will it build Goodwill and Better Friendships? 4. Will it be Beneficial to all concerned? Jimmy truly had a servant's heart. He didn't just serve when the world was watching. He served his children, he served his wife with an unwavering love, and most importantly he served his Master with every fiber of his being. He didn't have to say anything, and he didn't have to perform any actions for you to notice. His gift of service was simply engrained in who he was. Jimmy will certainly be missed by countless family members, fellow church members, and a host of wonderful friends.



Along with his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his loving wife, Claire Foster Moore, daughter, Connie Stoker and one brother, Thomas Gray Moore.



He is survived by his children, Claire Yates and husband Budd of Atlanta, Georgia, son-in-law, Joe Stoker of Seneca, South Carolina, and son, Jim Moore and wife Tamela of Smyrna, Georgia; nine grandchildren, Collins Yates, Autumn Martin, Claire Weber, Elizabeth Yates, James Stoker, Suzannah Nagle, Bill Stoker, David Yates, and Anna Howard; twelve great-grandchildren, Fisher, Sophie, Anna Farmer, Judi Claire, Amelia, Victoria, Adeline, Lillian, Carter, Emily, Quentin and Callum; two siblings, Dorothy Lawson husband Tom, and Charles Andrew Moore wife Janice, and one sister-in-law, Janet Moore; and several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends also survive.



The family of Mr. James Norris Moore III will hold a memorial service in January. Mr. Moore will be interred in the Old Roswell City Cemetery.



The family requests that any donations be made to the Rotary Foundation, 14280 Collection Center Drive, Chicago, IL, 60693. Please visit www.roswellfuneralhome.com to share memories and leave condolences with the family.



The funeral services for Mr. James Norris Moore III have been entrusted to the care of Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, Georgia 30076.



