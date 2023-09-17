Moore, James

MOORE, Jr., James "Jim" Harold



James "Jim" Harold Moore, Jr., age 81, of Cumming, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on September 11, 2023, after battling pancreatic cancer. Jim was born in Decatur, Georgia, on February 26, 1942. He graduated from Druid Hills High School in 1960, and then attended the University of Georgia and Georgia State University. He married his beloved high school sweetheart, Kitty, on June 6, 1962, and they recently celebrated 61 years of marriage. Jim had an extensive management career with General Motors that took him to many different places. After retiring from GM, he was Vice President of Operations for Lasergate, Inc. and PSI, Inc., in Florida.



In 1978, Jim found the second love of his life, golf. He played multiple times a week, had many holes in one, shot his age or better, and was even known to throw a club or two. He loved to spend time with friends and family, eat at his favorite restaurants, and cheer on the Georgia Bulldogs.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy Moore Hauser and James Moore Sr.; stepfather, Edgar Hauser; son, Hal Moore; and brother-in-law, Gary Dorsett. He is survived by his wife, Kitty Moore; daughter, Jennifer and Gib Durden; and grandchildren, Katie and Gibby Durden. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Dorsett; sisters-in-law, Penny and Dan Getti, Connie and David Harmon, Becky and Buddy Parrish; goddaughter, Ashley Soechtig Altena; other nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs, Little Boy and Girly.



A service was held on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Alpharetta First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Purple Pansies, a foundation working to fight pancreatic cancer.



